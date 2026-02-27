Trump Wants To Send Ilhan Omar And Rashida Tlaib ‘Back Where They Came From.’ So…Minnesota And Michigan?

Source:

President Donald Trump has responded to Democratic Reps Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib heckling him while he was being an old, white bigot during his State of the Union address by, well, being an old, white bigot on social media.

During Tuesday night’s speech, Trump disparaged the entire Somali community in Minnesota — as he has done numerous times over the last year — referring to them as “pirates,” and citing them as proof that “importing these cultures” will harm the U.S. Tlaib, a Palestinian American, and Omar, a Somali American — whom Trump has attacked numerous times, often just for being of Somali descent — shouted their objections at the president’s lies and seething racism, and now Trump wants to send them “back from where they came from,” which, for the most part, is the U.S.

“When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalised,” Trump posted from his Truth Social account, invoking the “low IQ” insult, which he typically reserves for women of color, despite the fact that he’s the one who doesn’t know the difference between an IQ test and an MRI exam.

“When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came – as fast as possible,” Trump continued. “They can only damage the United States of America, they can do nothing to help it.”

First of all, in a perfect world — one where the U.S. hasn’t been MAGA-fied into abject stupidity — people would be a lot more concerned that the president keeps suggesting that citizens and legal residents should be kicked out of the country just because they don’t like him and they’re not quiet about it. I mean, that’s what fascist dictators do. Wait, Trump isn’t a fascist dictator, is he?

Of course, Trump — being the old, white bigot that he is — has been saying since his first term in office that Omar and Tlaib should “go back” where they came from, despite the fact that Tlaib is from Detroit, and Omar hasn’t lived in Somalia since she was 8 years old.

As far as Trump’s claim that the two congresswomen “had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people,” well, that’s just him projecting, as if they looked the way he looks when he’s up at the wee hours of the morning rage-tweeting nearly 200 posts about how nobody likes him just because he’s the most popular president ever.

And as for his claim that their behavior should get them booted from the nation, y’all, we’re not about to let these people play around in our faces like it wasn’t just a few years ago that Republican Reps Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene were turning the U.S. Capitol into a MAGA Klan-boree by hootin’ and hollerin’ during President Joe Biden’s SOTU address.

At least Omar and Tlaib were sounding off because Trump was turning the Capitol building into a white nationalist infomercial set. Greene and Boebert were just doing it because — oh, I don’t know — maybe there was a full moon?

Anyway, Trump did that “Black lady doesn’t like me so she must be mentally insane” thing throughout his campaign against former VP Kamala Harris.

Maybe — and I’m just spit-balling here — but maybe Trump is just an old, white racist and misogynist, and Black and brown women just trigger his rage.

And maybe he should be “institutionalised” for that condition, and then booted out of the country.

