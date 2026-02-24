Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 24, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From political developments in Washington to safety alerts abroad and groundbreaking moments in culture, here is a summary of what you need to know now.
Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.
State of the Union Address
All eyes are on Washington as President Trump prepares to deliver his first State of the Union address of his second term. The speech, scheduled for 9 PM Eastern, comes at a contentious time. A funding dispute over federal immigration enforcement has led to an indefinite shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security. Major networks will carry the address live, where the president is expected to detail his legislative agenda for the nation.
Mexico Travel Advisory
For those with travel plans, the U.S. State Department has issued an urgent advisory for Americans in Mexico. Following a military operation that resulted in the death of cartel leader Nemecio Rubin Cervantes, widespread civil unrest has erupted. The advisory calls for sheltering in place, particularly in high-risk areas like Jalisco and Baja California. Tourists are strongly encouraged to stay aware of their surroundings and monitor local news for safety updates.se.
Tax Tuesday Tips
With tax season in full swing, financial expert Katrine Amcraft shared valuable advice for established agency owners. On this “Tax Tuesday,” the focus was on smart savings through business restructuring. By optimizing entity structures, such as an S Corp, business owners can potentially reduce their tax burden by as much as 25%. This strategy offers a path to significant annual savings without requiring a complete financial overhaul.
Ryan Coogler’s Historic Win
In a moment of Black excellence, director Ryan Coogler made history at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). He became the first Black person to win for Best Original Screenplay for his film “Sinners.” The critically acclaimed masterpiece, which set a record with 13 nominations, took home a total of three awards. Since its 2025 release, the film has grossed $369 million and has also secured an impressive 16 Oscar nominations.
Black History Spotlight
This date in history shines a spotlight on a monumental achievement. On February 24, 1864, Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler became the first African American woman in the United States to earn a medical degree. A graduate of the New England Female Medical College, she was inspired by her aunt who cared for the sick. Dr. Crumpler’s journey from nurse to physician broke incredible barriers and paved the way for generations to come.
