What to Know About Traveling to Mexico After El Mencho Killing

Source: ULISES RUIZ / Getty

Global travel warnings intensified this week after cartel-related violence struck parts of Mexico. Flights faced disruptions. Officials issued shelter-in-place advisories for tourists.

The unrest followed a major security operation in western Mexico. Authorities reportedly killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho.” He led a powerful cartel and is the biggest blow to the corrupt organization since El Chapo was imprisoned.

Violent retaliation erupted across several states in response. Jalisco saw road blockades and unrest in cities popular with visitors.

Authorities in resort destinations like Puerto Vallarta urged residents and tourists to stay indoors. Officials called the move a safety precaution as tensions remain high.

Airlines canceled international flights to some airports, including Puerto Vallarta. Carriers cited access challenges and safety concerns. The cancellations complicated travel plans for many passengers.

U.S., Canadian and other foreign governments issued updated travel advisories. Officials urged travelers to shelter in place where warnings apply. They also directed visitors to follow local security guidance.

Authorities stress that conditions could shift quickly. Officials advise travelers to check with airlines before departure. They also recommend monitoring official advisories and avoiding non-essential travel to affected areas.

Many destinations far from conflict zones remain open and operational. Still, travelers should stay informed and take precautions before and during trips to Mexico.

