Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 20, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From celebrating monumental legacies to highlighting groundbreaking achievements, this segment keeps us connected to the moments that matter. Let’s recap the latest news that shapes our narrative
Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.
Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Norman C. Francis
The HBCU community and the city of New Orleans are in mourning following the passing of Dr. Norman C. Francis at the age of 94. A true giant in education and civil rights, Dr. Francis led Xavier University for nearly five decades, transforming it into a beacon of excellence. His influence extended far beyond the campus, as he advised eight U.S. presidents on critical issues of education and equality. Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his tireless work in integration and his leadership during the Hurricane Katrina recovery, Dr. Francis leaves behind a profound legacy of service and dedication that will continue to inspire generations.
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Tribute to Reverend Jesse Jackson
In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson delivered a powerful call to action, urging residents to honor the legacy of the Reverend Jesse Jackson through direct community involvement. Mayor Johnson, who credits the civil rights icon as a personal mentor, emphasized that his own journey to the mayor’s office was built on the foundation laid by Reverend Jackson. He encouraged Chicagoans to keep hope alive by actively advocating for their neighbors and investing in the city’s future, turning reverence for the past into tangible action for the present.
Elevating Black-Owned Business: The Buy Black 365 Spotlight
The “Buy Black 365” initiative shines a spotlight on Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, where a Black woman-owned grocery store is making a significant impact. 40 Acres Fresh Market, founded by Liz Abenah, is redefining food access in a community historically overlooked by major retailers. The name itself is a powerful statement, reclaiming the unfulfilled promise of economic stability for formerly enslaved Americans. Abenah’s vision provides high-quality produce and fosters a sense of ownership, proving that community-focused entrepreneurship can create lasting change.
Breaking Barriers in Medicine: Dr. Willie Underwood III’s Historic Leadership
A monumental achievement in the medical field marks a new chapter in history. Dr. Willie Underwood III is set to become only the second Black man to lead the American Medical Association in its 180-year history. A Morehouse College alumnus and board-certified surgeon, Dr. Underwood was chosen as President-Elect and will be inaugurated this June. His remarkable journey from Gary, Indiana, to the highest level of American medicine is a powerful testament to resilience, dedication, and the strength of family support.
