Source: R1 / R1

As part of Radio One’s celebration of 100 years of Black History Month, we are shining a light on some of Baltimore’s brightest Black leaders. One of those trailblazers is Jennifer Wicks, founder and president of Aventurine Developers, a woman-owned real estate development and construction management company that is transforming spaces across the city.

When reflecting on a century of Black history, Wicks describes Black people as “dynamic,” highlighting resilience, perseverance and an unmatched ability to lead and innovate. She says Baltimore’s tight knit community plays a major role in that progress, with connections and collaboration helping open doors that once seemed impossible to enter.

Through Aventurine Developers, Wicks helps investors bring their visions to life. From identifying properties and assembling contracting teams to overseeing inspections and final details, her company manages projects from start to finish. Her specialty is what she calls “affordable luxury,” curating beautiful, functional spaces that elevate neighborhoods without breaking the bank.

Wicks also emphasizes the importance of land ownership, calling it one of the most powerful assets a person can have, with the right strategy and location. Beyond real estate, she offers encouragement to those facing layoffs or career setbacks. “Do not shrink yourself,” she says. “Dig deep, identify your skills and build from there.”

Above all, Wicks says she loves being Black. From creativity and rhythm to resilience and joy, she embraces it fully. “I wake up and say thank you, God, for waking me up Black another day,” she shares.

As Baltimore celebrates Black history, leaders like Jennifer Wicks are actively building its future.

From Vision to Value: Jennifer Wicks Is Transforming Baltimore Real Estate was originally published on 92q.com