Now is the time to put your company in front of Baltimore’s workforce. Employers are invited to participate as vendors at the 2026 Baltimore Job Fair on Wednesday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BCCC’s Liberty Heights Campus Gymnasium. This high-traffic hiring event connects businesses directly with motivated job seekers across multiple industries, offering valuable face-to-face recruiting and brand visibility.

Calling All Employers: Vendor Opportunities Now Open For 2026 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair was originally published on 92q.com