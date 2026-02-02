Calling All Employers: Vendor Opportunities Now Open For 2026 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair

Listen Live
Vendor Opportunities Now Open For 2026 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair

Published on February 2, 2026

Now is the time to put your company in front of Baltimore’s workforce. Employers are invited to participate as vendors at the 2026 Baltimore Job Fair on Wednesday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BCCC’s Liberty Heights Campus Gymnasium. This high-traffic hiring event connects businesses directly with motivated job seekers across multiple industries, offering valuable face-to-face recruiting and brand visibility.

Booth space and sponsorship opportunities are now available. Companies interested in reserving a spot should contact BaltimoreMarketing@Urban1.com for more information.

