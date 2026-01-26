Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 26, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes returns with “What We Need to Know,” keeping our community informed and empowered. This segment brings critical news impacting us directly, from demands for justice in Minneapolis to important consumer recalls and a celebration of a trailblazing ancestor. Here’s a breakdown of the essential updates. ✕ Justice Demands in Minneapolis Federal agents in Minneapolis are under intense scrutiny following the fatal shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretty, a 37-year-old ICU nurse. This incident occurred less than three weeks after another deadly shooting involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). As video evidence surfaces that appears to challenge the official narrative of self-defense, a federal judge has ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to preserve all related evidence. Mr. Petty’s family, along with Minnesota Governor Tim Walls, is condemning the federal account and demanding full accountability. The calls for an independent investigation are growing louder, with several Republican senators, including Bill Cassidy, stating that the very integrity of ICE and DHS is on the line.

Toyota Recall Alert On the consumer front, Toyota has announced a significant recall affecting approximately 162,000 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid pickup trucks. The recall covers model years 2024 and 2025. The issue stems from a defect in the multimedia display system. According to the company, the screens can either freeze on a camera view or go completely dark. This malfunction poses a serious safety risk, as it can prevent the backup camera from displaying when the vehicle is in reverse, potentially violating federal safety standards. Toyota is in the process of notifying all affected owners about the necessary steps for a fix.