Maryland Schools, Colleges, Courts Closed Due to Winter Weather
List: Maryland Schools, Colleges, Courts Closed Due to Winter Weather
Due to winter weather impacts, multiple Maryland school districts have announced closures for today, with some extending into tomorrow. These closures affect students, families, and staff across the state’s public education system. Maryland is home to 25 public school districts, each aligned with a county or city government, and all decisions reflect local weather and safety conditions.
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools — Closed Today
- Baltimore City Public Schools — Closed Today
- Baltimore County Public Schools — Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Carroll County Public Schools — Closed Today
- Cecil County Public Schools — Closed Today
- Frederick County Public Schools — Closed Today
- Harford County Public Schools — Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Howard County Public Schools — Closed Today
Baltimore City Community College — Closed Today
Community College of Baltimore County — Closed Today & Tomorrow
Bowie State University — Closed Today
Coppin State University — Closed Today
Frederick Community College — Closed Today
Frostburg State University — Closed Today
Howard Community College — Closed Today
Loyola University Maryland — Closed Today
Morgan State University — Closed Today, all classes & activities canceled
Salisbury University — Closed Today; classes held virtually
Towson University — Closed Today & Tomorrow
University of Baltimore — Closed Today
State & Local Government Offices
- Maryland state government — Closed Today (with essential employees/telework)
- Baltimore City government offices — Closed Today
- Carroll County government offices — Closed Today
- Howard County government offices (including rec & park facilities) — Closed Today
Courts (Closed Today)
- Anne Arundel County Circuit Court
- Anne Arundel County District Court
- Baltimore City Circuit Court
- Baltimore County Circuit Court
- Baltimore County District Court
- Carroll County Circuit Court
- Carroll County District Courts
- Cecil County Circuit Court
- Harford County Circuit Court
- Harford County District Court
- Howard County District Court
- U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland
List: Maryland Schools, Colleges, Courts Closed Due to Winter Weather was originally published on 92q.com