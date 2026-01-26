Listen Live
Maryland Schools, Colleges, Courts Closed Due to Winter Weather

List: Maryland Schools, Colleges, Courts Closed Due to Winter Weather

Published on January 26, 2026

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS
Due to winter weather impacts, multiple Maryland school districts have announced closures for today, with some extending into tomorrow. These closures affect students, families, and staff across the state’s public education system. Maryland is home to 25 public school districts, each aligned with a county or city government, and all decisions reflect local weather and safety conditions.

  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools — Closed Today
  • Baltimore City Public Schools — Closed Today
  • Baltimore County Public Schools — Closed Today and Tomorrow
  • Carroll County Public Schools — Closed Today
  • Cecil County Public Schools — Closed Today
  • Frederick County Public Schools — Closed Today
  • Harford County Public Schools — Closed Today and Tomorrow
  • Howard County Public Schools — Closed Today

Baltimore City Community College — Closed Today

Community College of Baltimore County — Closed Today & Tomorrow

Bowie State University — Closed Today

Coppin State University — Closed Today

Frederick Community College — Closed Today

Frostburg State University — Closed Today

Howard Community College — Closed Today

Loyola University Maryland — Closed Today

Morgan State University — Closed Today, all classes & activities canceled

Salisbury University — Closed Today; classes held virtually

Towson University — Closed Today & Tomorrow

University of Baltimore — Closed Today

State & Local Government Offices

  • Maryland state government — Closed Today (with essential employees/telework)
  • Baltimore City government offices — Closed Today
  • Carroll County government offices — Closed Today
  • Howard County government offices (including rec & park facilities) — Closed Today

Courts (Closed Today)

  • Anne Arundel County Circuit Court
  • Anne Arundel County District Court
  • Baltimore City Circuit Court
  • Baltimore County Circuit Court
  • Baltimore County District Court
  • Carroll County Circuit Court
  • Carroll County District Courts
  • Cecil County Circuit Court
  • Harford County Circuit Court
  • Harford County District Court
  • Howard County District Court
  • U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland

