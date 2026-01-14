Joe Rogan Compares ICE To Nazi-Era Gestapo

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Podcast host Joe Rogan is calling attention to the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, noting that they are operating in a similar fashion to members of the Gestapo in Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler.



Rogan made his remarks during a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, stating that numerous Americans view ICE as “murderous, military people that are on the streets of our city, and they’re masked up, which is also a problem.”



“Because if you get arrested by a cop, you’re allowed to ask the cop: What is your name and badge number?” Rogan told his guest, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.). “If you get arrested by an ICE agent, you have no such right. They’re wearing a mask. They don’t have to tell you s—t. That’s a problem. That’s a problem on our city streets, right? Because you could also pretend to be an ICE agent.”

The media personality would reference the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week, saying: “It’s complicated, obviously, but it’s also very ugly. To watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face, where it’s like, I’m not that guy. I don’t know what he thought.”

Joe Rogan expressed doubt at the claims by right-wingers and the Trump administration that Good’s killing was justifiable. “And then I can also see the point of view of the people to say, yeah, but you don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching people up, many of which turn out to actually be U.S. citizens that just don’t have their papers on them,” he added.

He concluded, “Are we really going to be the Gestapo? Where’s your papers? Is that what we’ve come to?” Rogan’s words come as tensions mount in Minnesota following the death of the 37-year-old, with more Americans expressing their desire to abolish the agency in a recent poll by the Economist, with 46% seeking its closure.

