Tina Peters Asks State Court To Honor Trump's Illegal Pardon

Source: Marc Piscotty / Getty

We really are living in the dumbest of times, here in the U.S.A. Conservative America has lost its MAGA-fied mind because our president is stupid and he’s forcing his entire party to adjust to his stupidity.

For example, President Donald Trump has claimed to have issued a “full pardon” to Tina Peters, a former Mesa County, Colorado, clerk who was sentenced to nine years on state charges related to election interference during the 2020 election.

Again, state charges.

As people who actually bothered to learn how our government operates know, the president of the United States does not have the authority to pardon someone convicted on state charges. It’s part of that whole “states’ rights” thingy that Republicans used to swear by before their cult leader started withholding state funding illegally from Democratic states, as well as illegally deploying the National Guard to largely Black communities, likely because it’s more politically defensible than just calling us all the n-word like he wants to. But right now, Peters’ attorneys are trying to convince a state appeals court to recognize and honor Trump’s clearly illegal and unconstitutional pardon, because in the MAGA world, there’s really only one law: Trump is stupid, so we’re all stupid.

From the Associated Press:

In a motion Tuesday, Peters’ lawyers said the Colorado appeals court no longer has jurisdiction over her case because of a Dec. 5 pardon issued by Trump. They also asked the court to release her from prison because of the pardon. Peters, the former Mesa County, Colorado clerk, was convicted of state crimes there for orchestrating a data breach scheme driven by false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race. Trump’s pardon power does not extend to state crimes. In the court filing, Peters’ lawyers argued that President George Washington issued pardons to people convicted of both state and federal crimes in the Whiskey Rebellion in 1795. They urged the state appeals court to issue a ruling quickly. The court is set to hear arguments from lawyers in Peters’ appeal of her conviction on Jan. 14.

So, apparently, Peters’ legal team is arguing that Trump’s simple act of issuing a pardon he couldn’t legally issue changes the law so that the state crime is no longer a state crime, and thus, the state no longer has jurisdiction over it. And to justify this argument, they’re going back more than nearly two and a half centuries, to the very first presidency of these United States.

Again — and I’m going to go ahead and put it in all caps this time — WE ARE LIVING IN THE DUMBEST OF TIMES!

I mean, we really need to take a step back and look at the real-life Idiocracy that is unfolding right before our eyes.

In 2020, America’s 45th president responded to losing an election by throwing an extended temper tantrum that turned into a 24/7 propaganda-o-thon of disinformation regarding an election that every relevant authority has agreed was free and fair. Trump never presented a shred of evidence of significant fraud in any state contest during that election, but he and his loyalists kept saying it. MAGA minions, many of whom were in positions of authority, believed it, and people like Peters committed crimes in furtherance of the belief. Now, Trump is somehow back in office — still making absurd and completely fictitious claims about a rigged election — and now, supposedly trained legal professionals are asking a state court to abracadabra a state conviction into a federal one so Trump’s illegal pardon can magically become legal, all set a criminal free and uphold Trump’s big, ridiculous election fraud lie.

And now we’re here again…

What’s worse, the court has to entertain this stupidity.

According to AP, “The appeals court ruled Wednesday that lawyers from the state attorney general’s office, which is defending the conviction, could respond to Peters’ arguments by Jan. 8,” notably two days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that was directly fueled by — you guessed it — Trump’s election fraud lie.

Anyway, Peters’ attorneys also asked the state prison system to release Peters based on Trump’s pardon, a request the state naturally declined. Peters’ attorneys indicated that if they lose their appeal, they will take the matter up with the U.S. Supreme Court next.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Claims He’ll Pardon An Election Denier’s State Crime

Unsealed Legal Doc Details Trump Crimes





Lawyers For Convicted MAGA Clerk Tina Peters Want State Court To Honor Trump’s Illegal Federal Pardon was originally published on newsone.com