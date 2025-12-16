BGE Energy Assistance Ambassadors to Offer In-Person Support Across Baltimore This Week

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

Baltimore residents looking for help managing their energy bills will have multiple opportunities this week to connect directly with BGE Energy Assistance Ambassadors at community locations throughout the city.

BGE officials say the ambassadors will be available to provide personalized, one-on-one support to customers who have questions about their bills or need help exploring available assistance options. No appointment is required, and all services are free to the public.

During the sessions, customers can receive guidance on understanding their monthly energy bills, setting up payment arrangements, and determining eligibility for billing and energy efficiency programs. Ambassadors will also share information about financial assistance options, including budget billing, as well as practical energy-saving tips that can help lower monthly costs.

The outreach begins on Monday, December 16, at the Baltimore City Eastern Community Action Partnership (CAP) Center, located at 1731 East Chase Street, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 17, ambassadors will be stationed at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Central Branch, 400 Cathedral Street, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can also learn more about related community resources through the library’s Social Impact Program.

The final stop will take place on Wednesday, December 18, at the Baltimore City Northwest CAP Center, located at 3939 Reisterstown Road, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BGE encourages customers facing financial challenges or seeking ways to better manage their energy usage to take advantage of these in-person sessions.

More information about available assistance programs and resources can be found at bge.com/heretohelp.