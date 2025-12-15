“She’s A Bad Mama Jama” Singer Carl Carlton Passes Away at 72

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

The music world mourns the loss of Carl Carlton, the Detroit-born R&B and funk icon, who passed away on December 14, 2025, at the age of 72. His son confirmed the news on Facebook Sunday night.

Best known for his chart-topping hits “Everlasting Love” and “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked),” Carlton’s career spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on the soul and funk genres.

Carlton began his career in the 1960s as “Little Carl” Carlton, a nod to his vocal resemblance to Stevie Wonder. His breakthrough came in 1974 with a disco-infused rendition of Robert Knight’s “Everlasting Love,” which soared to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song became a staple of love-themed compilations and soundtracks, showcasing Carlton’s powerful vocal range.

In 1981, Carlton struck gold again with the infectious funk anthem “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” penned by Leon Haywood. The track earned him a Grammy nomination and cemented his place in R&B history. Despite legal battles and industry challenges, Carlton continued to release music and perform, captivating audiences well into the 2010s.

In 2019, Carlton suffered a debilitating stroke, which marked the beginning of his health struggles. Despite these challenges, he remained a beloved figure in the music community, celebrated for his contributions to R&B’s golden era.

Carl Carlton’s music continues to inspire, ensuring his legacy of “Everlasting Love” lives on.

