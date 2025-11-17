Ex-Texans Player Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Former Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning (Nov. 16) in midtown Manhattan, according to New York authorities and team officials.

Police responded around 2 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a shooting outside the upscale restaurant Sei Less. The NYPD did not initially release the victim’s name, but a New York Jets spokesperson confirmed Boyd was the individual who had been shot. The 29-year-old was struck in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The Jets acknowledged the incident in a brief statement, saying, “We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time.” As of the latest update, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains active.

Boyd signed with the Jets earlier this year but had been on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury during an August practice. Before his time in New York, he spent two seasons with the Houston Texans, preceded by a year with the Arizona Cardinals and four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Teammates and fans have taken to social media to offer support. Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson posted a prayer for Boyd’s recovery, writing, “Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety.”

Messages from concerned fans continued to spread across Twitter (X) as the football community waits for updates on Boyd’s condition.

