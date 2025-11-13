Source: Airiel B. / R1

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates called into The Quicksilva Morning Show to confirm that Baltimore Police Officer Robert A. Parks has officially been indicted following a viral video that sparked outrage across the city. Bates said his office conducted its own independent investigation, one that turned up critical evidence the police department never provided.

According to Bates, prosecutors uncovered a second video that not only showed a different angle but also revealed behavior “more egregious” than what the public saw online. That new footage, combined with two additional incidents during the same encounter, contributed to a list of serious charges. Parks is now facing second-degree attempted murder as the main charge, along with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and misconduct in office.

Bates emphasized that while an indictment is a major step, it is not a conviction. The case will move toward trial following the upcoming court scheduling. If found guilty on all counts, Parks faces up to 65 years in prison, though sentencing would ultimately be up to the court.

Check out the full interview below:

State’s Attorney Ivan Bates Confirms Indictment Of Baltimore Officer After New Video Surfaces was originally published on 92q.com