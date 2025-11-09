In a city that knows the power of community, Jameel and Keisha McClain are preparing to make this Thanksgiving one Baltimore will never forget.

The 53 Families Foundation, founded by the former Ravens linebacker and his wife, is marking 16 years of feeding families for the holiday and this year’s event is set to be their biggest yet. On Monday, the Baltimore Convention Center will open its doors to thousands of families for a full Thanksgiving experience filled with food, fun, and gratitude.

“We’re at 7,000 now and our goal is to get to 10,000 or 12,000. Whatever it is that we can do, we’re turning nobody away,” Jameel said. “Like Keisha said, this is a labor of love and it’s love for the community.”

The annual dinner will feature more than a warm meal. Guests can expect appearances from Ravens players, a free comedy show, kids’ games, and a few surprise celebrity guests.

For the McClains, this year’s event carries an even deeper purpose. With the economy hitting families hard, they say it’s about more than just giving, it’s about reminding people they’re not alone.

“People are more scared than ever,” Keisha shared. “But the feeling of being seen and loved, that’s what we want to give this year. The community hasn’t failed you, and it never will.”

Jameel echoed that same spirit:

“The world is trying to divide us right now, so we need to pull each other closer together and this event hugs right at the heart of that.”

The foundation credits the Baltimore Convention Center, Jimmy’s Seafood, the Ravens, and The Salvation Army for helping make the massive outreach possible.

At the end of the day, the McClains say their goal is simple: feed as many people as they can and feed their hope while they’re at it.

Jameel McClain & 53 Families Foundation Host Biggest Thanksgiving Yet was originally published on 92q.com