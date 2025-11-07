Listen Live
Close
National

Wendy’s to Close Hundreds of Restaurants Amid Restructuring Ef..

Wendy’s to Close Hundreds of Restaurants Amid Restructuring Efforts

Wendy’s has announced plans to close between 200 and 350 underperforming locations across the United States as part of a broader restructuring strategy.

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Business Signage In Brampton, Canada
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Wendy’s to Close Hundreds of Restaurants Amid Restructuring Efforts

Wendy’s has announced plans to close between 200 and 350 underperforming locations across the United States as part of a broader restructuring strategy.

The closures, which represent a “mid single-digit percentage” of the chain’s approximately 6,000 U.S. restaurants, will begin in late 2025 and continue through 2026.

Interim CEO Ken Cook explained that the decision targets locations that fail to meet performance standards, with the goal of strengthening the brand and improving profitability.

“These actions will enable franchisees to reinvest in their remaining restaurants,” Cook stated.

The company also aims to boost sales at nearby locations by eliminating underperforming units.

This announcement follows a challenging year for Wendy’s, which reported a 4.7% decline in same-store sales in the U.S., lagging behind competitors like McDonald’s and Burger King.

Despite these challenges, Wendy’s saw strong international growth and positive reception for its new chicken tenders, dubbed “Tendys.”

While specific locations slated for closure have not been disclosed, the company emphasized that the closures are part of a long-term plan to revitalize the brand and enhance franchisee success.

Wendy’s to Close Hundreds of Restaurants Amid Restructuring Efforts was originally published on wibc.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
News

Professor James Small, Sister Shushanna Shakur & J.R. Fenwick on The Carl Nelson Show

National

Domino’s Unveils First Brand Refresh In 13 Years

News

Professor Manu Ampim, Paula Bryce Simms & Dr. Ganaka Lagoke on The Carl Nelson Show

News

Chairman Fred Hampton, Daryl Jones, Dr. Brandon Gamble & Minister Christina Flowers on The Carl Nelson Show

4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [10-28-2025]

Books

Bestselling NC Author Kennedy Ryan Celebrates Black Art in New Novel

News

Target To Axe 1.8K Jobs After Boycott Impact

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close