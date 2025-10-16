Baltimore County Police Set To Host Trunk or Treats
Baltimore County Police Department is urging residents to prioritize safety and recommends attending sponsored, supervised events. To encourage safety the department has organized several “Trunk or Treat” events across various precincts, providing a safe environments. Check out some of the events below,
Precinct 1 – Wilkens
- October 19 from 3 to 5 p.m., 1907 Lansdowne Road, 21227
- October 25, from 5 to 9 p.m., 26 Melvin Avenue, 21228
- October 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., East Drive and Poplar Drive, 21207
Precinct 4 – Pikesville
- October 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., 215 Milford Mill Road, 21208
Precinct 6 – Towson
- October 25, from 1 to 4 p.m., 700 East Joppa Road, 21286
Precinct 7– Cockeysville
- October 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., 9833 Greenside Drive (Baltimore County Public Library Cockeysville Branch), 21030
Precinct 11 – Essex
- October 10, 6 p.m., 100 Mace Avenue (Essex Elementary School), 21221
- October 16, 5 p.m., 900 S. Marlyn Avenue (Sandalwood Elementary), 21221
- October 30, 5:30 p.m., 800 Middle River Road (Middle River Middle School), 21220
Precinct 12 – Dundalk
- October 18, 5:30 p.m., 7945 N. Boundary Road, 21222
- October 24, 7 p.m., 1901 Delvale Avenue, 21222
- October 30, 7 p.m., 2717 Playfield Street (Dundalk Elementary School), 21222
