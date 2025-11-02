Listen Live
Local

Body Recovered From Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Sunday Morning

Published on November 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Waterfront Cityscape with Boats and Reflections,United States,USA
Source: Federy Cortez / 500px / Getty

Baltimore police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in the Inner Harbor Sunday morning.

Authorities say officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 400 block of Light Street, where the body was found in the water. The area, near the popular Harborplace promenade, drew a swift response from emergency crews as investigators worked to recover the man and secure the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, and details surrounding how he ended up in the water remain unclear. An autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Officials say homicide detectives have been assigned to the case as a standard procedure for deaths involving uncertain or suspicious circumstances. However, police have not confirmed whether foul play is suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police.

Body Recovered From Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Sunday Morning was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
News

Professor James Small, Sister Shushanna Shakur & J.R. Fenwick on The Carl Nelson Show

Entertainment

Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser

Trending

Trending

National

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

News

Professor Manu Ampim, Paula Bryce Simms & Dr. Ganaka Lagoke on The Carl Nelson Show

National

‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy

National

After Charlie Kirk’s Killing, Why Are Black People Paying The Price?

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts
Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

National

Healing Is A Fluid Journey: How Hurricane Katrina Changed Me

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close