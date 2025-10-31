Listen Live
Chipotle Brings Back Halloween Boorito Deal

Published on October 31, 2025

Show up in costume & get a treat! Chipotle is bringing back its iconic Halloween Boorito deal to save customers money nationwide. Chipotle Rewards members who visit their local restaurant in-costume from 3 p.m. to close on Oct. 31 can scan their Rewards member card at checkout to receive a $6 entree offer.

Here’s the full breakdown,

Chipotle Rewards members can receive one (1) entrée item for US$6 when appearing in costume at a participating U.S. location and scanning for Rewards at point of sale. Valid only on October 31, 2025 beginning at 3:00 pm local time through restaurant closing; redemption is subject to availability. Not valid for kids meals, catering orders or on third party ordering platforms. Limit one discounted item per guest. In-person redemption only; not valid for delivery or pickup orders. Extra cost for guacamole (except for veggie entreés), queso, extra meat or other modifiers. Taxes, gratuities, and any sides are not included and are the responsibility of the guest. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

