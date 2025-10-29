Listen Live
Local

Baltimore’s Historic Poly-City Football Rivalry Returns Nov. 1

Historic Baltimore Rivalry Set To Ignite Once Again At Hughes Memorial Stadium

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Football shot in studio on black background
Source: jjwithers / Getty

Baltimore’s deep-rooted high school football culture will take center stage once again on November 1, as thousands of fans are expected to pack Hughes Memorial Stadium for one of the nation’s most storied rivalries: the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Engineers versus the Baltimore City College Black Knights. First played in 1889, this legendary matchup is among the oldest continuous high school football rivalries in the United States and remains a defining tradition in Baltimore sports history.

This year’s game will be showcased as part of the 22nd season of the Great American Rivalry Series, an honor reserved for the country’s most celebrated and competitive high school football showdowns. With a legacy spanning more than 130 years, the Poly–City game is more than just a contest; it’s a cultural event that unites generations of alumni, students, and Baltimore residents.

Over 135 meetings, City College leads the all-time series 67–62–2 and enters this year with significant momentum. The Knights dominated last year’s matchup with a decisive 40–0 win and currently hold a 13-game winning streak, one of the longest in the rivalry’s history. Their recent success has only intensified the stakes, adding emotional fuel for both fan bases ahead of this year’s clash.

For Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, the upcoming matchup is about redemption and reclaiming pride in a rivalry that has shaped the identity of its athletic program. A win would not only end City College’s remarkable run but also narrow the historical series margin. For City College, another victory would solidify its recent dominance and add another chapter to its storied legacy.

When the teams take the field on November 1, the history, tradition, and spirit of Baltimore will be on full display. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or a newcomer to the rivalry, this year’s game promises the passion, intensity, and unforgettable moments that have defined this historic showdown for generations.





		
		

					
						Historic Baltimore Rivalry Set To Ignite Once Again At Hughes Memorial Stadium
						was originally published on
						magicbaltimore.com
					
				
					

					
					

					

											


							

			

				

					More from WOLB Talk 1010				

			

			
		

		
					

											


											

									

								

											
							

			

		

			

	


				


				

			

			

		

		
			
	

		

				

		


			
			Trending

					

	

				

				

		

				

		

			
				Buy Black B'More			
		

	

	
			

				

					

			
			Local		
		

	

		

							
					Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!				
						

	

					

			

		





		

				

		

			
							
		

	

	
			

				

					

			
			News		
		

	

		

							
					Professor James Small, Sister Shushanna Shakur & J.R. Fenwick on The Carl Nelson Show				
						

	

					

			

		





		

				

		

			
							
		

	

	
			

				

					

			
			News		
		

	

		

							
					Professor Manu Ampim, Paula Bryce Simms & Dr. Ganaka Lagoke on The Carl Nelson Show				
						

	

					

			

		





		

				

		

			
							
		

	

	
			

				

					

			
			National		
		

	

		

							
					After Charlie Kirk’s Killing, Why Are Black People Paying The Price?				
						

	

					

			

		





		

				

		

			
							
		

	

	
			

				

					

			
			Local		
		

	

		

							
					Baltimore Restaurant Serves Up Free Meals for Furloughed Fed Workers				
						

	

					

			

		





		

				

		

			
							
		

	

	
			

				

					

			
			National		
		

	

		

							
					‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy				
						

	

					

			

		





		

				

		

			
						

							

					Trending				

						

					
		

	

	
			

				

									

					

						Trending					

				

				

			
			National		
		

	

		

							
					Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident				
						

	

					

			

		





		

				

		

			
				Buy Black B'More			
		

	

	
			

				

					

			
			Buy Black		
		

	

		

							
					Buy Black Tuesday [10-14-2025]				
						

	

					

			

		



			

					

	

			

			
			

			

		

				

			

		

		



			

			
		

		
	

	

	


		

			

		
		

				

			

		

		

	
	

		

			

					
WOLB Talk 1010


					

			

			

				

						
Quick Links


						

				

				

						
Legal


						

				

			

		

		

				
			

				

				

				

				

			

			

				Listen Live
			

		
				

		

	

	

			

	



		
		

		
				

			

				

				

				

							

			

		

						

			

			

				
					Close