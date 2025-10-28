Listen Live
Local

Lamar Jackson Expected To Return For Ravens/Dolphins Matchup

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the team expects star quarterback Lamar Jackson to be back under center when the Ravens face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, ESPN reports.

Jackson, who has been out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury, was listed as a full participant in Monday’s walk-through. His return would mark a major boost for a Ravens team still fighting to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture.

Jackson practiced last week in a limited capacity before being briefly upgraded to “full participant” on Friday. However, Baltimore downgraded him back to limited on Saturday and ruled him out ahead of Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. The NFL is reportedly looking into the status change, a standard review when a player’s game availability shifts close to kickoff.

Despite their 2-5 record, the Ravens gained ground in the AFC North after all division rivals lost over the weekend. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley helped power Baltimore to a much-needed victory against Chicago, keeping postseason hopes alive. A win on Thursday could launch the Ravens back into contention and shape their approach to the trade deadline, potentially turning them into aggressive buyers seeking to strengthen their roster for a playoff push.

The Dolphins enter the matchup on a high note after dominating the Atlanta Falcons in their last outing. Baltimore will hold one more practice on Tuesday before traveling to Miami on Wednesday, looking to build momentum as the second half of the season begins.

Lamar Jackson Expected To Return For Ravens/Dolphins Matchup was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

National

After Charlie Kirk’s Killing, Why Are Black People Paying The Price?

National

‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy

Trending

Trending

National

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

News

Professor Manu Ampim, Paula Bryce Simms & Dr. Ganaka Lagoke on The Carl Nelson Show

News

Professor James Small, Sister Shushanna Shakur & J.R. Fenwick on The Carl Nelson Show

News

4 Arrests Made In Mississippi Shooting That Left 6 Dead

Trending

Trending

News

What Happened To Victoria King? Family Seeks Answers After 6-Year-Old Girl Dies On Field Trip

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close