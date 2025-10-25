While the shutdown continues to squeeze wallets across the DMV, one Baltimore business is proving that kindness still runs deep in the city.

The team behind Ekiben, the local favorite known for its steamed buns and creative Asian fusion, has stepped up in a major way. Co-owners Steve Chu and Ephrem Abebe announced this week that all three Baltimore locations are offering free meals to furloughed federal workers until the shutdown ends.

“Hey guys, are you furloughed? We got you, come by. Your meal is on us,” Chu said in a short video on Ekiben’s social pages. “Bring your government ID, let us know you’re furloughed, and we’ll take care of the rest. No questions, no stress, just one less thing to worry about.”

That spirit has already made an impact. Federal worker Jonathan Tayviah told Channel 11 that he discovered the offer through TikTok and decided to check it out himself.

“We’re still doing OK, but every day you’re spending money and money’s not coming back in, so it’s a little hard,” he said. “It’s great they’re doing this for folks.”

Another customer, Teresa Chambers, said the gesture goes beyond food.

“It’s comforting that Ekiben knows our struggle, that we’re not getting paid and we’re not working.”

Patrons who want to support the cause can purchase meals for federal workers either in-store or online.

Ekiben, which has built a reputation for blending global flavors with Baltimore hospitality, says the offer will last for the duration of the shutdown, no red tape, just community showing up for community.

Because in Baltimore, when times get tough, the recipe is simple: feed your neighbor, and keep hope on the menu. I love this city and how we show up for each other.

Great work, Ekiben.

Baltimore Restaurant Serves Up Free Meals for Furloughed Fed Workers was originally published on 92q.com