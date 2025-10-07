Listen Live
Dr. Melina Abdullah & More On The Carl Nelson Show

Dr. Melina Abdullah, Carl Snowden & Brandon on The Carl Nelson Show

Dr. Melina Abdullah, Carl Snowden, and Brandon discuss ICE raids, civil rights, and the government shutdown on Carl Nelson Show.

Published on October 7, 2025

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from Dr. Melina Abdullah, the founder of Black Lives Matter Grassroots, when she returns to our classroom this Tuesday morning. She will shed light on the urgent situation of ICE raids in Chicago and share insights on a recent court ruling affecting a rogue Black Lives Matter group. Before Dr. Abdullah speaks, we are honored to welcome Baltimore civil rights activist Carl Snowden, who will discuss a looming threat to a crucial civil rights ruling that could have profound implications for the Black community. Additionally, political blogger Brandon will provide a compelling analysis of the government shutdown and its far-reaching effects on our society.

Join us for The Big Show at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and at wolbbaltimore.com. You can also tune in to WOL 95.9 FM, 1450 AM, and woldcnews.com. Engage with us; call in at 800-450-7876 and listen live on TuneIn Radio or via Alexa. If you’re in the DMV area, catch us on 104.1 HD3 FM, 93.9 HD3 FM, and 102.3 HD3 FM. This is your chance to be part of an essential and enlightening conversation! Join us on Tuesday morning to discuss pressing issues that impact our community. Plus, remember that all our programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platforms. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to stay connected and see your Black ideas come to life on the radio!

