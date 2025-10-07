Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from Dr. Melina Abdullah, the founder of Black Lives Matter Grassroots, when she returns to our classroom this Tuesday morning. She will shed light on the urgent situation of ICE raids in Chicago and share insights on a recent court ruling affecting a rogue Black Lives Matter group. Before Dr. Abdullah speaks, we are honored to welcome Baltimore civil rights activist Carl Snowden, who will discuss a looming threat to a crucial civil rights ruling that could have profound implications for the Black community. Additionally, political blogger Brandon will provide a compelling analysis of the government shutdown and its far-reaching effects on our society.

Join us for The Big Show at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and at wolbbaltimore.com. You can also tune in to WOL 95.9 FM, 1450 AM, and woldcnews.com.

Dr. Melina Abdullah, Carl Snowden & Brandon on The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com