Dr. A, Bill Chapman & Jude Azard on The Carl Nelson Show

Dr. A, Bill Chapman, and Jude Azard discuss health, NYC mayoral race, and Haiti updates on The Carl Nelson Show.

Published on September 30, 2025

The Carl Nelson Show UPDATED Feature Image
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Join us this Tuesday morning for an enlightening session featuring a Naturopathic and traditional doctor, Dr. A! Dr. A will be addressing your health challenges, offering a unique holistic perspective alongside insights from a primary care physician. This is an incredible opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and guidance for your well-being. Before Dr. A, we have the privilege of hearing from retired NYPD patrol chief Bill Chapman, who will provide a critical analysis of the city’s mayoral race, especially in light of Mayor Eric Adams’s recent withdrawal. Before Chief Chapman, Haitian activist Jude Azard will give us an urgent update on the rapidly changing situation on the island, keeping you informed about vital global issues.

The Big Show kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com, as well as WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM and woldcnews.com. You can actively participate by calling 800-450-7876 and listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. If you’re in the DMV area, catch us on 104.1 HD3 FM, 93.9 HD3 FM, and 102.3 HD3 FM. This is not just a discussion; it’s your chance to be part of a transformative conversation that matters. Don’t miss out! Tune in Tuesday morning to engage with us and deepen your understanding of the issues that impact our community. Remember, all our programs are free and available on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and watch as your ideas come to life on the airwaves!

Dr. A, Bill Chapman & Jude Azard on The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

