Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford Held At Gunpoint By Omaha Cop During Traffic Stop

Only hours after Terence “Bud” Crawford was given the key to his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, he was held at gunpoint by an Omaha police officer during a traffic stop.

According to SB Nation, Bud Crawford was pulled over early Sunday morning after an officer noticed a vehicle was driving recklessly. Video shows Crawford complying with the officer’s orders when he was asked to step out of his vehicle at gunpoint. Crawford could be heard telling the officer, “I’m not reaching for no gun” as he exited the vehicle.

The Omaha Police Department released a statement addressing the situation. “While speaking with the driver, an officer observed a firearm on the driver’s side floorboard. For safety, all four occupants were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint,” the statement read. Crawford and the other occupants of the vehicle all had a legal license to carry their firearms. Once the officer identified Crawford, he was given a citation for reckless driving and allowed to leave.

“Man, I thought we were getting ready to lose our lives … That was a nightmare, you know, future husband, just had a brand-new child and children and stuff like that,” Qasim Shabazz, head of Bud Crawford’s security team, told WOWT.

On Saturday, the city held a parade to honor Bud Crawford and his victory against Canelo Alvarez earlier this month. With his dominant win over Alvarez, Bud Crawford made history by becoming the first boxer to win three unified division titles. The parade also coincided with Crawford’s 38th birthday. During the celebration, Crawford was given a key to the city by Omaha Mayor John Ewing.

Mayor Ewing released a statement about the traffic stop on Sunday. “I learned Omaha police pulled over Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford on a traffic stop downtown early this morning. After learning of this, I spoke personally to Bud Crawford,” Ewing wrote. “I acknowledge the seriousness of what occurred and how trust between law enforcement and our community is important and shows the need to be continuously vigilant about building relationships. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has pledged an internal investigation, which I support and want to be full and thorough. We will gather all the facts and be transparent with the public about our findings.

“Understand that my heart dropped in learning of this end to an otherwise wonderful day and evening celebrating our city’s world boxing champion,” Ewing added.

This whole situation is, to put it politely, messed up. Bud Crawford has proudly represented his city throughout his career. “Omaha” is written on the back of his trunks, for God’s sake. It’s a shame that a man who clearly loves his city and means so much to it was treated so poorly by OPD. On his birthday, no less.

Ahead of the parade, Bud Crawford told Rosendo Robles, who sang his walkout music during his fight with Alvarez, that he was most excited that the parade would unify the city. “He had told me that he wanted Mexican people and Hispanics here as well. He wanted to – he wanted it to be a unity parade as well, so I think it means everything to him that people of all kinds of backgrounds, and all kinds of walks of life are here supporting him,” Robles told WOWT.

Despite how his day of celebration ended, no one can take away what Bud Crawford has done for his city.

