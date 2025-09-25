Listen Live
Ravens' defensive line decimated by injuries before Chiefs game

Ravens’ Defensive Front Decimated Ahead Of Chiefs Matchup

Published on September 25, 2025

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Ravens’ defensive line is down to just two healthy starters after Monday night’s loss to the Detroit Lions, leaving the team scrambling ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pro Bowl lineman Justin Madubuike, who injured his neck in Week 2 against Cleveland, remains out and has already been ruled unavailable this week. Coach John Harbaugh declined to share details but admitted the injury could linger long term. Also missing from practice on Wednesday were Travis Jones (knee) and Broderick Washington (ankle). That leaves only veteran John Jenkins and rookie Aeneas “Fub” Peebles from the original 53-man roster.

To patch holes, the Ravens signed defensive tackles Josh Tupou and Taven Bryan to the practice squad. Brent Urban, elevated last week, and C.J. Okoye are also available. But losing Madubuike is a massive blow—he leads the team in sacks and pressures despite missing time, and his presence anchors both the run defense and pass rush. Without him, Baltimore surrendered 224 rushing yards to Detroit and failed to record a single sack.

Compounding the problem, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, Baltimore’s most productive edge rusher, remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. That puts added pressure on Odafe Oweh and the young linebacker group to step up.

“It hurts having both of them out, but next man up,” Oweh said. “This is an opportunity for a lot of guys to make plays, and I think we’re up to the task.”

The defense isn’t the only unit banged up. Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) also missed practice. Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) was limited.

With two practices left before heading to Arrowhead, Baltimore’s biggest challenge may not be Patrick Mahomes, it’s fielding a healthy defensive front.

