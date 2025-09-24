Listen Live
Dr. Joy DeGruy, Ebony McMorris & More | Carl Nelson Show

Dr. Joy DeGruy on Community Healing, Ebony McMorris on Trump’s Remarks, Dr. Nah Dove on Race and Culture, and Dr. Kelechi Egwim on Empowerment

Dr. Joy DeGruy discusses Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome, race, and community challenges with Ebony McMorris, Dr. Nah Dove, and Dr. Kelechi Egwim.

Published on September 24, 2025

Join us this Wednesday morning for an inspiring session with renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Joy DeGruy, recognized for her groundbreaking book, “Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome.” Dr. DeGruy will guide us through some of the complex issues our community is grappling with today, offering insights that are crucial for understanding and addressing our challenges. Before Dr. DeGruy takes the mic, we’ll hear from Ebony McMorris of American Urban Radio Networks, who will passionately respond to Donald Trump’s recent remarks, calling her ‘obnoxious’ during a White House news briefing. Before her, Dr. Nah Dove, an esteemed Africology professor at Temple University, will delve into the cultural construction of race, providing vital context for our discussions. We are also excited to welcome Dr. Kelechi Egwim, Executive Director of APPEAL, to enrich our dialogue.

Don’t miss “The Big Show,” which kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com, as well as WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM & woldcnews.com. You can participate and listen live by calling 800-450-7876 or tune in via TuneIn Radio and Alexa. In the DMV area, catch us on 104.1 HD3 FM, 93.9 HD3 FM, and 102.3 HD3 FM. This is more than just a broadcast; it’s an opportunity to engage in important conversations that matter. Join us on Wednesday morning and become part of this transformative discussion about the issues shaping our community. Remember, all our programs are freely available on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to stay connected and watch your ideas come to life on the radio. Your voice matters—let’s make it heard!

