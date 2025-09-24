President Donald Trump Spends An Hour Insulting European Nations At UN General Assembly

Source: LUDOVIC MARIN / Getty

Apparently, President Donald Trump has taken his MAGA-fied “America First,” anti-globalist schtick to — *checks notes* — the United Nations.

That’s right, y’all; on Tuesday, Trump stood on stage before the U.N. General Assembly, and, for about an hour, rambled on with the same, stale anti-immigrant, anti-peace, and anti-clean energy talking points he’s constantly blustering about in the country he’s supposed to be in charge of.

“Both the immigration and their suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe if something is not done immediately,” Trump said at one point, before eventually getting deeper into his verbal (colostomy) bag by declaring with his whole saggy, rust-orange chest: “Time to end the failed experiment of open borders. End it now. I can tell you — I’m really good at this stuff — your countries are going to hell.”

No, no — this is definitely an appropriate way for the so-called leader of the free world to conduct himself in the presence of all of our international allies. This is real stable genius stuff right here!

“Europe is in serious trouble. They’ve been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like the world has never seen… and because they choose to be politically correct, they are doing nothing about it,” Trump said, because either he has spent significant time in the browner parts of Europe, or he had his speechwriter take his “build that wall” speech for America, erase the part at the top where it says, “U.S.A,” and label it for Europe instead.

It used to be MAGA; now it’s MAPWALWPGA (Make All Places With A Lot of White People Great Again).

Trump even went as far as to take stray shots at London, which he accused of implementing “Sharia Law” just because the U.K. city has a Muslim mayor.

“I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor. It’s so changed, now they want to go to Sharia Law…” Trump said, referring to Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Seriously, who does this?

Who, as a U.S. president, goes on to a global stage and addresses world leaders by performing impromptu diss tracks against their countries? Trump has way too much Drake in him to be out here trying to be Kendrick Lamar like this.

Trump thinks he’s Snoop Dogg at the Source Awards, when, actually, he’s Lil Mama at the end of a Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performance.

At one point, Trump continued to brag about how he has “ended seven wars” — a claim no one in his administration can ever seem to provide unambiguous receipts for — before scolding the U.N. for failing to do the same.

From the Hill:

Trump attacked the U.N. as an irrelevant body that has failed in its mission to ensure global security and stability, a criticism that diplomats and U.N. officials acknowledge but argue requires renewed commitments and engagement rather than withdrawal. “All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war,” Trump lashed out at the body. The president also touted his role in helping to broker ceasefires in several conflicts, claiming the U.N. had not offered assistance with his efforts. “Later I realized that the United Nations wasn’t there for us. I thought of it, really, after the fact. … That being the case, what is the purpose of the United Nations?” Trump asked.

“I’ve been right about everything,” the president said, while consistently making claims that were either misleading or outright false.

Now, to be fair, Trump did kind of acknowledge his shortcomings in trying to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and secure a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. Of course, by “acknowledged,” I mean he blamed other nations for that as well.

“Europe has to step it up,” he said, adding later, “They have to cease all energy purchases from Russia. Otherwise, we’re all wasting a lot of time.”

He also claimed he was “deeply engaged in seeking a ceasefire in Gaza” — while also giving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the wink, wink to continue his war in the Gaza Strip and suggesting that other nations are “rewarding” Hamas by recognizing a Palestinian state.

“We can’t forget Oct. 7, can we? Now, as if to encourage continued conflict, some in this body seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state,” he said. “The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities.”

Anyway, Trump also spent his time on stage lying about his success with tariffs — because, obviously, another way to bring the world together is to start boasting about your disastrous international trade war — and calling climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,” ignoring the decades-long research, the results of which are agreed upon by the overwhelming majority of climate scientists around the world.

Trump couldn’t just be a national embarrassment, good people; he had to take his circus act on the road for the whole damn world to see.

Sad.

