Race First, Million Man March: Carl Nelson Show

Race First, Million Man March & More: A Powerful Tuesday Lineup

Published on September 23, 2025

The Carl Nelson Show UPDATED Feature Image
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

The President and General of the Universal African Peoples Organization will return to our classroom this Tuesday morning! Zaki Baruti will introduce the group’s esteemed Ambassador to The Gambia. Following Zaki, Garveyites Senghor Baye and Baba Imhotep will provide an exclusive preview of this week’s highly anticipated Race First convention in Baltimore. Join us as Washington D.C. activist Rev. Willie Wilson reflects on the powerful legacy of the Million Man March as we celebrate its 30th anniversary, along with the 43rd anniversary of UNIFEST. And that’s not all—Peacekeeper Dyrell Muhammad will also be part of this impactful lineup!

Make sure to tune in to The Big Show, starting at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM, and you can catch it online at wolbbaltimore.com. Additionally, listen on WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM, or visit woldcnews.com. For those eager to participate, call 800-450-7876 or listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. If you’re in the DMV area, you can also tune in on 104.1 HD3 FM, 93.9 HD3 FM, and 102.3 HD3 FM. This is a not-to-miss event—a chance to engage in thought-provoking discussions and gain insights into the pressing issues that affect our community. Join us this Tuesday morning and let your voice be heard! Plus, all our programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platforms. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to stay updated and witness your revolutionary ideas come to life on the radio. Don’t wait—mark your calendars and spread the word!

