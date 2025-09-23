The President and General of the Universal African Peoples Organization will return to our classroom this Tuesday morning! Zaki Baruti will introduce the group’s esteemed Ambassador to The Gambia. Following Zaki, Garveyites Senghor Baye and Baba Imhotep will provide an exclusive preview of this week’s highly anticipated Race First convention in Baltimore. Join us as Washington D.C. activist Rev. Willie Wilson reflects on the powerful legacy of the Million Man March as we celebrate its 30th anniversary, along with the 43rd anniversary of UNIFEST. And that’s not all—Peacekeeper Dyrell Muhammad will also be part of this impactful lineup!

This is a not-to-miss event—a chance to engage in thought-provoking discussions and gain insights into the pressing issues that affect our community.

Race First, Million Man March & More: A Powerful Tuesday Lineup was originally published on woldcnews.com