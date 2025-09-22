Ravens vs. Lions: Five Storylines Ahead of Monday Night Football

Source: G Fiume / Getty

Two years later, the sting of Detroit’s lopsided loss in Baltimore hasn’t faded. After the Ravens routed the Lions 38-6 in 2023, Detroit coach Dan Campbell summed it up simply: “They kicked our ass.” Quarterback Jared Goff still remembers it the same way: “They kicked our butt.”

That game is hard to forget. Both teams went on to make the playoffs, but the blowout stood out for its dominance. Now, with both the Ravens (1-1) and Lions (1-1) preparing for a prime-time rematch at M&T Bank Stadium, here are five things to watch.

Physicality will define this game.

The Ravens scored touchdowns on their first four drives in 2023 and completely overpowered Detroit. Lions coaches and players admitted this week that Baltimore beat them at their own brand of toughness. "Physically, they wore us out," said Detroit assistant coach Scottie Montgomery. The Lions vow to match that intensity this time. Meanwhile, the Ravens are focused on fixing their run game after being held to just 45 rushing yards in Week 2 against Cleveland, while also shoring up a defense that has struggled against the run so far this season. The Ravens' pass rush is shorthanded.

Baltimore is missing two of its top sack leaders, Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) and Justin Madubuike (neck). That leaves younger players like Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, and Travis Jones to pressure Jared Goff, who thrives with time in the pocket but struggles under duress. Baltimore’s defense knows it can’t let him get comfortable. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the X-factor.

The Lions’ star receiver caught 13 passes for 102 yards in Baltimore two years ago, though much of it came after the game was out of reach. This season, he’s off to a hot start with 160 yards and three touchdowns through two weeks. Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr praised him as “one of the top receivers in the league.” Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, and the Ravens’ versatile safeties will all likely take turns defending him. Can the Lions pressure Lamar Jackson?

In the 2023 meeting, Jackson was barely touched, taking just one hit and no sacks. Detroit’s cage-rush approach struggled to contain him, and Lamar made them pay — including on a dazzling 12-yard touchdown scramble-pass that lasted more than nine seconds. With Marcus Davenport out and only Aidan Hutchinson as a proven pass rusher, the Lions could face the same challenge again. Monday Night Football returns to Baltimore.

This is the Ravens’ first home Monday night game since 2021, when Lamar Jackson led a dramatic overtime win against Indianapolis. Jackson has a strong prime-time résumé: 7-2 on Monday nights with 22 touchdowns and no interceptions. Still, turnovers have cost him in his two Monday night losses, something he’ll look to avoid this week.

Both teams have plenty to prove. For Detroit, it’s a chance to show that the 2023 rout was a fluke. For Baltimore, it’s about regaining consistency on both sides of the ball. Either way, the stage is set for a physical, playoff-style battle under the lights.

