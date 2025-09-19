M&T Bank App Down: Customers Report Delays, Missing Deposits

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

M&T Bank’s mobile app experienced an outage Friday morning, leaving many customers unable to access their accounts.

A bank spokesperson confirmed the temporary disruption and advised customers to log in through Online Banking to view account details or complete transactions.

“We are working to resolve the issue,” the company said in a social media update.

According to Downdetector, more than 2,000 users had reported problems with M&T Bank services by 9 a.m. Some customers also shared on social media that their expected direct deposits had not yet appeared.

M&T Bank serves customers across 13 East Coast states as well as Washington, D.C.

