Dr. Gerald Horne on Global Politics & U.S. Tensions

Don’t miss an incredible opportunity this Thursday morning to engage with the brilliant Professor Gerald Horne from the University of Houston, as he takes the helm of our discussion. Dr. Horne will delve into critical topics that impact our world today, including U.S. aggressions against Venezuelan boats, Israel’s strikes on Qatar, the high court’s ruling on racial profiling, and the troubling aftermath of the Charlie Kirk shooting. He’ll shine a light on the Japan-Africa summit and the powerful alliance forming between China, Russia, and India, and discuss what this means for the United States. Before Dr. Horne’s insights, we’ll hear from Memphis City Councilwoman Pearl Walker, who is ready to respond to Donald Trump’s alarming threat to deploy troops in her city. We are also honored to have Benton Harbor, Michigan activist Pastor Edward Pickney joining us.

The Big Show kicks off at 6 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. CT, 3 a.m. PT, and 11 a.m. BST.

