Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Clayton Kershaw Announces Retirement After 18 Legendary Seasons

Clayton Kershaw, one of the most dominant pitchers of his generation, has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The 37-year-old left-hander, who has spent his entire 18-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, will make his final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium on Friday against the San Francisco Giants.

Kershaw’s career is a testament to excellence and consistency.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, 2014 National League MVP, and 11-time All-Star, he has been a cornerstone of the Dodgers’ success, helping the team secure World Series titles in 2020 and 2024.

His career statistics are equally remarkable, boasting a 222-96 record, a 2.54 ERA—the lowest in the live-ball era since 1920—and over 3,000 strikeouts, a milestone he reached earlier this season.

Dodgers owner Mark Walter praised Kershaw’s contributions, calling his career “truly legendary” and predicting his eventual induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Beyond his on-field achievements, Kershaw has been celebrated for his charitable work and his loyalty to the Dodgers, the only team he has ever played for.

Kershaw’s decision to retire comes after a resurgent season in which he posted a 10-2 record and a 3.53 ERA through 20 starts.

While he could have continued playing, Kershaw expressed a desire to step away on his own terms, spending more time with his family.

As Kershaw prepares to take the mound for one final time at Dodger Stadium, fans and teammates alike will celebrate not just a career filled with accolades but also the legacy of a player who epitomized greatness and loyalty in baseball.

