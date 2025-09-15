Dr. James Taylor & Dr. Robert Richard Allen Turner on Eric Kirk, Jim Jones, and Reparations

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Join us this Monday morning for an impactful discussion that you won’t want to miss! Renowned Black politics expert Dr. James Taylor will be back in our classroom, ready to share his insights on how the Black community should respond to the pressing issue of Eric Kirk’s shooting. In addition, he will give us an exclusive preview of his latest book, which explores Jim Jones and the Peoples Temple —a topic that deserves our attention. Before Dr. Taylor takes the mic, we’ll hear from Baltimore activist Pastor Dr. Robert Richard Allen Turner, who will be connecting with us during his inspiring monthly walk from Baltimore to Washington, D.C, to draw attention to the Reparations issue.

