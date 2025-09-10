Listen Live
News

Guy Torry on "Phat Tuesday" & Healthy Relationships

Guy Torry on “Phat Tuesday” & Healthy Relationships

Join actor-comedian Guy Torry discussing his career and "Phat Tuesday" documentary, plus insights on relationships and stopping hate.

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Carl Nelson Show UPDATED Feature Image
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Get ready for an inspiring morning this Wednesday as actor-comedian Guy Torry joins our classroom! He will take us through his incredible journey from stand-up comedian to TV and movie star, sharing insights from his life and career. Plus, he’ll introduce his groundbreaking new documentary, “Phat Tuesday.” Before Guy takes the mic, don’t miss Dr. Rosie Milligan, a renowned entrepreneur and activist, who will delve into the importance of nurturing healthy relationships and why now is the crucial moment to stop hate, especially within families. In addition, stay tuned as writer Simeon Booker Muhammad reports on a fascinating recent UFO conference, and Garveyite Brother Senghor Baye shares his perspectives.

Join us for The Big Show at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com. You can also listen to WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, as well as on woldcnews.com. Call 800-450-7876 to get involved and join the conversation live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa, or in the DMV area on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, & 102.3 HD2 FM. This is your chance to be part of an engaging and thought-provoking discussion! Please mark your calendars for Wednesday morning and immerse yourself in the conversation about the vital issues affecting our community. Plus, all programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and witness your Black ideas come to life on the radio. Don’t miss out!

Guy Torry on “Phat Tuesday” & Healthy Relationships  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Health

Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders

Health

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

Local

Ravens Finalize 53-Man Roster Ahead Of 2025 Season

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One
Local

Orioles’ 2026 Schedule Released: Home Opener Set For March 26 vs. Twins

News

Trump Says He Fired 1st Black Woman Fed Governor, Who Says He Did Not And ‘Has No Authority’ To Do So

Police Siren
Local

Crash Shuts Down I-95 In Harford County; Deputy Hospitalized

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-26-2025]

Photo Illustrations Of Listed Companies Ahead Of Earnings
Local

Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare Contract Expires, Leaving Thousands Out-Of-Network

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close