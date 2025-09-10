Guy Torry on “Phat Tuesday” & Healthy Relationships

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Get ready for an inspiring morning this Wednesday as actor-comedian Guy Torry joins our classroom! He will take us through his incredible journey from stand-up comedian to TV and movie star, sharing insights from his life and career. Plus, he’ll introduce his groundbreaking new documentary, “Phat Tuesday.” Before Guy takes the mic, don’t miss Dr. Rosie Milligan, a renowned entrepreneur and activist, who will delve into the importance of nurturing healthy relationships and why now is the crucial moment to stop hate, especially within families. In addition, stay tuned as writer Simeon Booker Muhammad reports on a fascinating recent UFO conference, and Garveyite Brother Senghor Baye shares his perspectives.

Join us for The Big Show at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com. You can also listen to WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, as well as on woldcnews.com.

