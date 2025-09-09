Listen Live
News

LAPD finds body inside impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd,

LAPD finds body inside impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Los Angeles police are investigating a body that was found inside a motor vehicle that belongs to an on the rise artist.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a foul odor coming from an impounded vehicle, according to LAPD.

 Sources say police found Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood, and Eyewitness News has learned the vehicle is registered to singer D4vd.

Police say the impounded car had been at the property for a couple of days, and that the body had been placed inside a bag. There’s no immediate information about the identity of the person found inside the Tesla.

D4vd is scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday as part of his “Withered” world tour that began last month. The tour stops in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. He released his second studio album “WITHERED” earlier this year.

Reps for the musician have not yet released a comment on the incident.

LAPD finds body inside impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Health

Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders

Health

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

Local

Ravens Finalize 53-Man Roster Ahead Of 2025 Season

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One
Local

Orioles’ 2026 Schedule Released: Home Opener Set For March 26 vs. Twins

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-26-2025]

Photo Illustrations Of Listed Companies Ahead Of Earnings
Local

Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare Contract Expires, Leaving Thousands Out-Of-Network

Crime Scene
Local

Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Baltimore Comedian Reggie Carroll

Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray's Death
Local

Ivan Bates Pushes for Stronger Juvenile Crime Laws Amid Repeat Offender Concerns

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close