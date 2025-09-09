Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Don’t miss the chance to engage with award-winning economist Dr. Julianne Malveaux when she returns to our classroom this Tuesday morning! Dr. Malveaux will delve into essential topics, including whether the country is in a recession or on the brink of one. If so, she will share expert strategies to help us navigate these challenging times. She’ll also shed light on the disproportionate impact of unemployment on Black women and discuss the potential of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Before Dr. Malveaux takes the mic, esteemed attorney Ethel Mitchell will offer invaluable estate planning tips to secure your financial future. Our lineup of thought leaders also includes revered 1960s Civil Rights icons Ambassador Andrew Young and Dr. Paul Smith, who will respond to Donald Trump’s alarming threat to deploy troops in Chicago. Additionally, gang interventionist Malik Spellman will bring his unique insights to the conversation.

Join us for The Big Show, airing at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM, or tune in online at wolbbaltimore.com. You can also catch us on WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM or visit woldcnews.com. Participate live by calling 800-450-7876 and listening on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. If you’re in the DMV area, catch the show on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is a golden opportunity to be part of an eye-opening and impactful dialogue! Tune in Tuesday morning to contribute and deepen your understanding of the pressing issues affecting our community. Plus, enjoy all programs for free on your favorite podcast platform.

Dr. Julianne Malveaux on Recession, Black Women & Estate Planning was originally published on woldcnews.com