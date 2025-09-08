Walmart To Host Hiring Events In Elkton This Week
Walmart is holding two hiring events this week in Elkton as the company looks to expand its Facility Services team.
Open positions include:
- General Maintenance Technicians
- Food Technicians
- Commercial Rack Refrigeration Technicians
- Exterior Services Technicians
- Landscaping Technicians
- Irrigation Technicians
The first event takes place Tuesday, September 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on the 1000 block of E. Pulaski Highway. A second event will be held on Thursday, September 11, at the same time and location.
Walmart notes that pay varies by position. Exterior services roles offer $19 to $34 per hour, while general maintenance positions range from $22 to $40 hourly. Refrigeration and HVAC technicians receive the highest pay, starting at $27 per hour with potential to earn up to $45.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, and possess a valid state ID. Bringing a resume and copies of any training certifications is recommended.
