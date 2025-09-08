Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Walmart is holding two hiring events this week in Elkton as the company looks to expand its Facility Services team.

Open positions include:

General Maintenance Technicians

Food Technicians

Commercial Rack Refrigeration Technicians

Exterior Services Technicians

Landscaping Technicians

Irrigation Technicians

The first event takes place Tuesday, September 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on the 1000 block of E. Pulaski Highway. A second event will be held on Thursday, September 11, at the same time and location.

Walmart notes that pay varies by position. Exterior services roles offer $19 to $34 per hour, while general maintenance positions range from $22 to $40 hourly. Refrigeration and HVAC technicians receive the highest pay, starting at $27 per hour with potential to earn up to $45.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, and possess a valid state ID. Bringing a resume and copies of any training certifications is recommended.

Walmart To Host Hiring Events In Elkton This Week was originally published on 92q.com