Prof. Velva Boles: West Africa, Underground Railroad & Music

Professor Velva Boles on Burkina Faso, Ghana & The Underground Railroad

Join Professor Velva Boles for insights on West Africa, Underground Railroad heroes, and the impact of music lyrics in our communities.

Published on September 4, 2025

Don’t miss an incredible opportunity this Thursday morning! Join us as the esteemed Medical Doctor and Scientist Professor Velva Boles takes us on a journey through her recent experiences in Burkina Faso and Ghana. Before her presentation, we will welcome Dr. Cheryl LaRoche, a distinguished archaeologist and educator, who will reveal fascinating insights about the Underground Railroad, including the remarkable yet lesser-known heroes who helped make this vital escape route a success. Adding to the conversation, activist Kwabena Rasuli will connect the dots between the influence of negative music lyrics and crime in our communities, sparking important discussions we all need to engage in.

Tune in at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and online at wolbbaltimore.com, along with WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM, plus woldcnews.com. You can participate by calling 800-450-7876 and listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. In the DMV area, catch us on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is not just a broadcast; it’s a chance to be part of an engaging and thought-provoking discourse that addresses the issues impacting our communities. Join us this Thursday morning to lend your voice and broaden your understanding. All programs are easily accessible for free on your favorite podcast platforms. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and let’s bring our Black Ideas to life together on the radio!

Professor Velva Boles on Burkina Faso, Ghana & The Underground Railroad  was originally published on woldcnews.com

