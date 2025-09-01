Opinion: The Universoul Circus Brought the Joy That We All Needed

Even after 31 years of service, the Universoul Circus is still the spirit-filling experience it’s always been. It’s one of those shows where you walk out a different person than the one who walked in. You leave inspired, lighter, and brighter…No matter what clouds might’ve been hanging over you before you sat under that big tent.

This wasn’t just another event on the calendar. For me, it was exactly what I needed.

The Crazy Schedule vs. The Big Top

I’ll admit, I almost didn’t make it this season. Between getting married and trying to keep up with a schedule that feels like 395 when the Ravens and O’s are both playing, life’s been… hectic. But when the circus rolled into town on August 14th at Security Square Mall, I promised myself I’d find a way before it left on Labor Day.

I’m glad I did. (Thank you for the invite, Senator Young!)

Saturday night, I walked into the brand-new tent and was greeted by smiling ushers, kids getting their faces painted, and vendors hustling to keep the crowd happy. Even before the lights went down, there was already this unshakable sense of joy in the air.

Ringside Energy

Love WOLB Talk 1010? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

I had a ringside seat just inches from the action. The lights dimmed, the drums hit, and the ‘Big Top’ came alive. From that first roar of the crowd, it was clear: Universoul still has it.

The first thing I noticed was the feeling of soul. Everyone was moving, everyone was smiling. Even the people who tried to play it “too cool.” Acrobatics soared through the air with elegance and grace. Dancers stamped the stage with rhythms from across the globe. It wasn’t just a circus. It was culture, movement, and spirit all wrapped up in one night.

A Global Celebration

Every act felt like a passport stamp:

An Ethiopian Pole act that tested the limits of strength.

that tested the limits of strength. An aerial duo from Mongolia and Ethiopia that left the crowd breathless.

from Mongolia and Ethiopia that left the crowd breathless. Hand-balancers from the Dominican Republic.

from the Dominican Republic. Swing acts from Russia.

from Russia. A skating performance straight out of Cuba (with US performers too).

The show wasn’t just entertainment. So much more. It was a celebration of the world’s cultures woven together in one family under the Big Top.

The Vision Behind the Magic

That unity isn’t accidental. Universoul Circus was built on it.

“Our Rhythm of the World production celebrates not only the world’s top circus performers, but also the unity of people from all walks of life,” said founder and CEO Cedric Walker. “It’s a powerful reminder of the universal values of love, respect and togetherness.”

Walker, who grew up in Baltimore’s own Druid Hill Park and Edmondson Village, knows what it means to carry culture to the world. With a background working alongside Motown giants like the Jackson Five, he built the Universoul Circus with that same blueprint: authenticity, excellence, and soul.

Coming Home to Baltimore

This year, Walker knew he had to bring the circus back home.

“It’s just so much joy and warmth,” he said of returning. “I think the biggest thing for me is internal about coming home and being welcomed.”

And Baltimore did welcome him. Loud, proud, and with gratitude.

What We Needed

As Universoul packs up and heads north, I just wanted to say thank you to Cedric Walker and every performer, staff member, and key player behind the scenes. Baltimore needed this dose of joy, culture, and entertainment more than ever.

I know I did. Saturday night under the Big Top was a reminder that in the middle of everything, there’s still light, still laughter, and still reasons to dance.

And that’s what makes Universoul Circus, even after three decades, one of the best shows around.

Opinion: The Universoul Circus Brought the Joy That We All Needed was originally published on 92q.com