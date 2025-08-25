Source: Jess Rapfogel / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens capped off their preseason with a dominant 30-3 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, finishing the exhibition slate 3-0 and setting a confident tone ahead of roster cutdowns.

Head coach John Harbaugh praised his team’s performance but acknowledged the tough decisions looming as the Ravens trim down to their 53-man roster.

“It was a great way to end the preseason,” Harbaugh said postgame.

One of the night’s biggest storylines came from undrafted rookie cornerback Keyon Martin (Louisiana Lafayette), who bolstered his case for a roster spot with a standout game. Martin grabbed headlines with a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown, flashing the playmaking ability he has shown all camp.

“I just go out there and embrace every opportunity I get,” Martin said. “It’s not really my call to say if I’ve done enough.”

Harbaugh commended Martin’s consistency, noting that the rookie has “been making big plays all camp” while also showing discipline and sound fundamentals.

The Ravens used the preseason to reinforce the identity they want heading into the regular season: a punishing run game paired with a swarming defense. Harbaugh explained the emphasis was deliberate.

“It’s been intentional,” Harbaugh said. “Running the ball, protecting the football, and controlling the line of scrimmage have always been important here. We’ve challenged our offense to execute that all camp long.”

The night also featured another highlight from a first-year player, rookie kicker Tyler Loop, who drilled a 61-yard field goal, showcasing his range and composure.

“I just want to hit every ball the same,” Loop said. “For me, it’s about trusting the process and executing.”

With the preseason now complete, the Ravens shift focus to final roster decisions and preparing for Week 1 of the regular season.

Ravens Finish Preseason 3-0 With 30-3 Win, Roster Cuts Ahead was originally published on 92q.com