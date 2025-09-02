Jan. 6 Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Receive Military Funeral Honors Granted By Trump Administration

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Ashli Babbitt, the Jan. 6 rioter who got herself shot and killed while committing an act of domestic terrorism at the U.S. Capitol, is receiving military funeral honors from the U.S. Air Force, a privilege that was denied to her under President Joe Biden.

According to the Guardian, Matthew Lohmeier, the under secretary of the Air Force, confirmed the decision in an August letter to Babbitt’s family.

So, why is this happening? Why is a woman who was killed while climbing over a barricade inside the Capitol building, which rioters were warned not to breach, receiving this honor more than four and a half years after her death? Well, the answer is simple: President Donald Trump and his administration, full of treasonous, hypocritical demagogues, are desperately trying to rewrite and reframe what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

One of Trump’s very first acts in his second term was to pardon or commute the sentences of more than 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters, whom he has repeatedly claimed behaved “peacefully and patriotically.” In March, he even toyed with the idea of paying reparations. In May, the Trump administration approved a nearly $5 million wrongful death settlement for Babbitt’s family just one day after the same administration made the decision to end Biden-era police-accountability agreements with Minneapolis and Louisville that came as a result of extensive investigations following the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. (So, we don’t even need to make the point that a white nationalist operation like the Trump administration would never extend the honors to a Black Lives Matter rioter that it granted Babbitt, whether they served or not.) Trump also “fired dozens of federal prosecutors who worked on Jan. 6 cases and hired lawyers who previously defended rioters,” as the Guardian noted.

As I wrote previously, “Trump can’t have history remembering him as the bumbling commander in chief who responded to losing an election by launching a propaganda campaign that ultimately inspired criminals to attack the U.S. Capitol, physically assault police officers and attempt to forcefully overturn a legal and fair election.” Even now, Trump is lying repeatedly about the 2020 presidential race being rigged against him, an assertion that neither he nor his legal team ever presented a single shred of evidence to substantiate. He has to keep that lie going, and he has to keep presenting Jan. 6 terrorists like they’re simply patriots who got a little carried away, because otherwise, he’s just a treasonous president who threw a tantrum after losing and incited a riot.

Mind you, Trump recently signed an executive order to make burning the U.S. flag a criminal offense, an order that defies a 1989 Supreme Court decision that burning the flag is protected speech under the First Amendment, which is why the administration included a little thumbnail in the order that deems “desecration” of the flag illegal only if it is “conducted in a manner that is likely to incite imminent lawless action.”

Apparently, the president can “incite imminent lawless action” via election fraud propaganda, but a flag burner is to be jailed.

Well, wait until Trump finds out what happened at the riot he started.

Anyway, the military honors for Abbitt, who served in the U.S. Air Force and National Guard, will include a ceremony, during which an American flag will be presented to her family.

Yeah — they might as well be burning that flag.

