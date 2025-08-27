Federal Grand Jury Won’t Indict DC Sandwich Thrower

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Federal prosecutors failed to secure an indictment against the man who threw a sandwich at a federal agent in Washington, D.C. — where our commander-in-racist-political-theater, President Donald Trump, deployed National Guard troops and federal agents to fight crime he claims is out of control, ignoring and dismissing crime data that indicates the opposite is true.

According to the New York Times, a grand jury rejected the federal indictment against Sean C. Dunn, who was accused of felony assault on a federal agent after he was captured on camera hurling a Subway sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection officer who was on patrol. It turns out that when the president claims his D.C. crime crackdown is about saving the city from murderers, gang members, and carjackers, grand jurors might get the idea they shouldn’t be wasting their time charging someone with assault with a deli weapon. (That’s not my joke, but the internet is hilarious!)

(Seriously, the only way this video could have been funnier is if Dunn threw the sandwich and ran away, yelling, “MUSTAAAAARD!”)

The grand jury decision represents the second time in two days that the U.S. Attorney’s Office failed to indict someone who was arrested by law enforcement officers who were doing their duty, which, for the most part, is helping Trump perpetuate a “tough on crime” hoax. As we previously reported, on Monday, a federal judge dismissed a weapons case against a Black man held in the D.C. jail for a week after cops conducted an unlawful search that was so illegal the judge remarked that it was “without a doubt the most illegal search I’ve ever seen in my life.”

It really can’t be emphasized enough that Trump outright lied about violent crime being on the rise in D.C. to justify deploying the National Guard, just as he has threatened to do in Chicago, Baltimore, San Francisco, and other Democrat-led cities where violent crime is trending downwards. As a result, the Trump administration has certainly succeeded in forcing an enormous increase in arrests in Washington, D.C., but how many of those arrests will actually result in indictments and convictions?

From the Washington Post:

Trump declared a crime emergency this month, giving federal law enforcement agencies and National Guard members unprecedented authority to patrol the nation’s capital, while also enlisting the District’s 3,100-member police force to assist with immigration enforcement. More than 1,000 arrests have followed, according to the White House. Meanwhile, D.C.’s top prosecutor, Jeanine Pirro, ordered her staff to file the stiffest possible charges in every case. But there are emerging signs that not all of the arrests will stand up to scrutiny in court. Before prosecutors failed to indict Dunn, a grand jury on three separate occasions this month refused to indict a D.C. woman who was accused of assaulting an FBI agent, another extraordinary rejection of the prosecution’s case. Days later, a federal magistrate judge said an arrest in Northeast Washington was preceded by the “most illegal search I’ve seen in my life” and described another arrest as lacking “basic human dignity.” While judges are known to criticize prosecutors from time to time, grand jurors only in rare cases, refuse to issue an indictment, which requires them to find only probable cause that a crime was committed, the lowest evidentiary bar in the legal system. Instances of failed indictments have begun to crop up more since Trump took office this year.

Trump has already ghettoized the White House. Now, he’s trying to Gestapo-ize federal law enforcement. Hopefully, grand jurors will continue to employ common sense and see his administration’s propaganda-reliant anti-crime campaign for what it is.

Anyway, now I want a sandwich.

