Ravens Announce Final 53-Man Roster
Ravens Finalize 53-Man Roster Ahead Of 2025 Season
Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was enjoying the strongest summer of his four-year career in Baltimore. But when roster cuts came Tuesday, it wasn’t enough to secure his spot.
The 2022 fourth-round pick was waived as the team trimmed down to its 53-man roster ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline. Armour-Davis had been expected to provide depth in the secondary and contribute on special teams this season.
During training camp, he showed steady improvement and durability after injuries limited him earlier in his career. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just four catches on 10 targets for 31 yards during the preseason.
“I always want wherever I’m at now to be the best of me,” Armour-Davis said earlier this month. “Just staying consistent, staying available, and showing up. From there on, God will take care of the rest. I’m happy right now.”
Armour-Davis wasn’t the only surprise cut. Safety Beau Brade, a former River Hill and Maryland standout who earned a roster spot as an undrafted rookie last season, was also waived. Rookie defensive back Reuben Lowery appeared to pass Brade on the depth chart in recent weeks.
Brade told reporters after the final preseason game that he felt good about his performance. While his defensive snaps declined late in camp, he remained heavily involved on special teams, where he ranked seventh in snaps for Baltimore last season.
Both Brade and Armour-Davis are eligible to return on the practice squad if they clear waivers by Wednesday.
With cuts finalized, here’s where the Ravens’ 53-man roster stands heading into Week 1:
Quarterbacks
Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush
Running Backs
Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali, Patrick Ricard (FB)
Wide Receivers
Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester
Tight Ends
Mark Andrews, Charlie Kolar, Isaiah Likely
Offensive Line
Ronnie Stanley, Roger Rosengarten, Andrew Vorhees, Daniel Faalele, Tyler Linderbaum, Ben Cleveland, Corey Bullock, Joseph Noteboom, Carson Vinson
Defensive Line
Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, John Jenkins, Aeneas Peebles
Linebackers
Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo, Mike Green, Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan, Jake Hummel, Jay Higgins IV
Defensive Backs
Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa Jr., Keyon Martin, Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Sanoussi Kane, Reuben Lowery
Specialists
Tyler Loop (K), Jordan Stout (P), Nick Moore (LS)
Players released include OLB Adisa Isaac (designated to return), WR Dayton Wade, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, S Beau Brade, and others.
Ravens Finalize 53-Man Roster Ahead Of 2025 Season was originally published on 92q.com
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!
-
Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders
-
MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy
-
‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy
-
Ex-NYPD Chief Files Explosive Lawsuit Against Mayor Adams
-
‘What Up, My Nazi’: Fox News Hosts Mock ‘The Blacks’ By Reclaiming The ‘Nazi’ Pejorative
-
Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser