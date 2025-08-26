Trump Says He Fired 1st Black Woman Fed Governor, Who Says He Did Not And ‘Has No Authority’ To Do So

Source:

President Donald Trump claims he has fired the first and only Black woman to hold the position of Federal Reserve governor, which he recently threatened to do all because one of his butt-sniffing sycophants claimed without proof that she was guilty of financial fraud similar to the kind he caught 34 felonies for committing.

As we previously reported, last week, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte alleged that Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook had “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud.” Unsurprisingly, Pulte offered more conjecture than evidence to substantiate his accusation, but he did tweet screenshots of a criminal referral letter he sent to Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting an investigation.

Because Trump hates competent Black women, loves firing people, whether he has the authority to do so or not, and does not have the capacity to differentiate between facts and any random piece of misinformation that comes across his news feed, he didn’t wait for an investigation before demanding that Cook resign. And, again, falsifying business records in order to secure bank loans is exactly what Trump was convicted of doing a whopping 34 times. Apparently, such activities, even if only alleged, would render one unfit to lead the Federal Reserve, but they don’t make one unfit to be president of the United States, even if one is found guilty by a jury in a court of law.

Anyway, Cook generally responded by telling Trump to take a long walk off a short cliff because he “has no authority” to fire her.

“President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so,” Cook said in a statement, according to CNN. “I will not resign. I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022.”

From CNN:

It’s unclear whether Trump has the legal authority to fire Cook over these allegations. The law specifies that a president may only remove members of the Fed’s board “for cause” – though what merits a for-cause firing has not been explicity defined. Trump, in his letter to Cook, wrote, “I have determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position.” (A CNN review of mortgage documents shows that Cook took out mortgages for two properties, both of which were listed as her principal residence. However, it’s not known why she did so or if she did so intentionally.) “In light of your deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter … I do not have such confidence in your integrity. At a minimum, the conduct at issue exhibits the sort of gross negligence in financial transactions that calls into question your competence and trustworthiness as a financial regulator,” Trump added in his letter.

First of all, Trump didn’t write any of that. (Not enough misspelled words, misused words, random caps and childish insults, and far too much correct punctuation.) Secondly, whoever wrote it for him, while failing to capture his diction (or lack thereof), perfectly captured the president’s complete and utter lack of self-awareness when they wrote, “The conduct at issue exhibits the sort of gross negligence in financial transactions that calls into question your competence and trustworthiness.” (Again, 34 — that’s how many times Trump proved his lack of “competence and trustworthiness” according to his own logic. Apparently, it’s only a “which hunt” when it happens to him.) Third, Trump’s ghostwriter is pretending Cook has already been found guilty when she hasn’t been charged with anything and an official DOJ investigation hasn’t even been announced.

“This is not DOJ opening anything, they haven’t charged her. So as of right now, I think it’s kind of questionable for cause,” former Federal prosecutor Shan Wu told CNN.

The Justice Department did say of Pulte’s allegations against Cook, “It’s definitely gonna get litigated,” but that’s likely only because the current DOJ is also comprised of a bunch of MAGA minions who would rather wear Trump’s hind parts as a hat than work in the interest of justice. (There’s a reason the department’s Civil Rights division saw a mass exodus of attorneys who weren’t interested in being Trump’s revenge tools or white grievance litigators.)

Trump and his administration have shown over and over again that the only qualification one needs to work in the federal government is a willingness to bow and kiss the ring. Otherwise, the guy from The Apprentice will fire them all, or at least try.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’

Op-Ed: Trump’s Executive Order Making It Illegal To Burn US Flag Defies Supreme Court And Is Anti-Freedom





Trump Says He Fired 1st Black Woman Fed Governor, Who Says He Did Not And ‘Has No Authority’ To Do So was originally published on newsone.com