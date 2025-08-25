Listen Live
Local

Two Children Arrested After Fire Destroys Baltimore Playground

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Victoria Police Handcuffs. Generic 19 November 1998 THE AGE NEWS Picture by AND
Source: The AGE / Getty

A playground at Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood was destroyed by fire Saturday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department’s Engine 57.

Firefighters responded to calls about an outside fire around 300 Pontiac Ave., the station said. Baltimore City School Police later arrested a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, accusing them of deliberately setting the blaze, City Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian confirmed Sunday.

Christian said the damage is still being assessed, but the school will open as scheduled on Monday. The Baltimore City Fire Department has not responded to requests for further comment.

The playground, rebuilt in 2019 with $130,000 in grants from the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund and KABOOM!, was designed with input from students. It was one of the few remaining in the neighborhood after another Brooklyn-area playground near Garrett Park was destroyed by arson several years ago.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Engine 57 urged community members to rally behind the school:
“Let’s come together as a community to support the students and staff. One way we can make a difference is by helping them rebuild their playground. Every hand and heart will make a difference.”

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Local

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

10 Items
Local

Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

MTA Link Bus
Local

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy

Local

Field Of Screams Maryland To Skips 2025 Season

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close