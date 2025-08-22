Listen Live
Father Of Boston Jaylen Brown Arrested After Las Vegas Stabbing

Father Of Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Arrested After Las Vegas Stabbing Incident

Quenton Marcelles Brown, the father of Jaylen Brown, was charged with attempted murder and is claiming self defense in the matter.

Published on August 22, 2025

Quenton Marselles Brown

Quenton Marcelles Brown, the father of Jaylen Brown, was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident in Las Vegas, and is claiming self-defense in the matter. According to the attorney for the elder Brown, the stabbing victim allegedly initiated the violent altercation by pistol-whipping Brown.

TMZ reports that Quenton Marcelles Brown, who goes by his middle name, was involved in a fender bender with Cross Tupuola, leading to a verbal altercation.

“Everything I know, and I’ve known Mr. Brown for quite some time, I do not believe that he initiated anything, and he is telling me that everything that occurred was him trying to defend himself after he was struck,” said attorney Arnold Weinstock.

The outlet adds that in police documents they viewed, there was no mention of a firearm.

In a report from Fox 5 Vegas, eyewitnesses say that Brown, apparently much larger than Tupuola, was verbally aggressive and smacked the stabbing victim’s side mirror. The accounts add that when Tupuola turned his back, Brown allegedly went on the attack with an unseen object.

Tupuola was hospitalized in critical condition with a wound to his left hand, a slice wound that required surgery to remove part of his digestive system, eviscerated bowels, and a broken right rib. Brown, a former professional boxer, reported a broken toe, scraped knees, and an abrasion on his right cheek, but it wasn’t reported how those injuries happened.

Brown appeared in court on Thursday (August 21) in a wheelchair, where the judge overseeing the matter set his bond at $300,000. Weinstock believes his client will post bail and go free as he awaits a hearing on the attempted murder charge.

Jaylen Brown, who is preparing for the upcoming NBA season with the Boston Celtics, has not given a response to his father’s arrest and charges.

Photo: @marsellesbrown / Instagram

Father Of Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Arrested After Las Vegas Stabbing Incident  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

