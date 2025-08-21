Listen Live
Dr. Tyrone Powers on Federal Troop Deployment and Epstein Files

Join Dr. Tyrone Powers for insights on federal troop deployment, Epstein files, and Sinclair Skinner's “I Love Black People” campaign.

Published on August 21, 2025

The Carl Nelson Show UPDATED Feature Image
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Get ready for an engaging morning! Former FBI agent Dr. Tyrone Powers is returning to our classroom this Thursday, and you won’t want to miss it. He will dive deep into the government’s controversial decision to deploy troops and FBI agents on the streets of Washington, D.C., and will shed light on the pressing issues surrounding the release of the Epstein files. Before Dr. Powers takes the mic, we’ll hear from D.C. activist and humanitarian Sinclair Skinner. He will provide an exciting update on his transformative “I Love Black People” campaign and share insights from his recent trips to promote this vital initiative. Sinclair’s perspective on the administration’s deployment of troops in D.C. is sure to spark important conversations.

Join us for The Big Show at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com. You can also tune in to WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM and woldcnews.com. Don’t hesitate to call in at 800-450-7876 to participate in this crucial discussion! Listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa, or catch us in the DMV area on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is your chance to be part of a thought-provoking dialogue that impacts our community deeply. Mark your calendars for Monday morning! All programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and watch as your Black ideas come to life on the radio. Be part of the change!

