Dr. Tyrone Powers on Federal Troop Deployment and Epstein Files

Source: Radio One D.C.

Get ready for an engaging morning! Former FBI agent Dr. Tyrone Powers is returning to our classroom this Thursday, and you won’t want to miss it. He will dive deep into the government’s controversial decision to deploy troops and FBI agents on the streets of Washington, D.C., and will shed light on the pressing issues surrounding the release of the Epstein files. Before Dr. Powers takes the mic, we’ll hear from D.C. activist and humanitarian Sinclair Skinner. He will provide an exciting update on his transformative “I Love Black People” campaign and share insights from his recent trips to promote this vital initiative. Sinclair’s perspective on the administration’s deployment of troops in D.C. is sure to spark important conversations.

