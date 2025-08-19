Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Kemetologist Tony Browder will join our classroom on Tuesday morning. Brother Tony will share insights from his 48 years of studies in the Nile Valley, including his 68 trips to Kemet and 15 years of excavation work. Additionally, he will discuss his 39 years with Egypt on the Potomac tour. Before Brother Tony, Malik Shabazz, the founder of Black Lawyers for Justice, will analyze the Trump administration’s decision to deploy troops on the streets of America.



The Big Show starts at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, and woldcnews.com. You can call 800-450-7876 to participate and listen live on TuneIn Radio & Alexa, as well as in the DMV on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Monday morning to join the conversation and learn more about issues impacting our community. All programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and watch your Black ideas come to life on the radio.

Kemetologist Tony Browder Shares 48 Years of Ancient Egyptian Wisdom was originally published on woldcnews.com