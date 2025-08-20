Professor Griff Returns to Discuss Diaspora Wars and Political Targeting

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Get ready for an enlightening experience as former Public Enemy’s Minister of Information, Professor Griff, returns to our classroom on Wednesday morning! He will dive deep into the complex issues surrounding the Diaspora Wars, shedding light on how cultural differences shape these conflicts. Before Professor Griff takes the mic, you won’t want to miss investigative reporter Pema Levy from Mother Jones magazine, who will unveil her compelling article on the GOP’s strategic efforts to target and undermine Black Democratic House members. Furthermore, Dr. Stephanie Myers from Black Women for Positive Change will share invaluable insights into how the group’s Peace Circles actively work to prevent violence in our communities. We’re also honored to have Benton Harbor activist Rev. Edward Pickney joining us for this important conversation.

Mark your calendars for The Big Show, starting at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com.

