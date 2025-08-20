Listen Live
News

Professor Griff Discusses Diaspora Wars and Political Targeting

Professor Griff Returns to Discuss Diaspora Wars and Political Targeting

Former Public Enemy's Professor Griff explores Diaspora Wars while investigative reports expose GOP strategies targeting Black Democratic representatives.

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Carl Nelson Show UPDATED Feature Image
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Get ready for an enlightening experience as former Public Enemy’s Minister of Information, Professor Griff, returns to our classroom on Wednesday morning! He will dive deep into the complex issues surrounding the Diaspora Wars, shedding light on how cultural differences shape these conflicts. Before Professor Griff takes the mic, you won’t want to miss investigative reporter Pema Levy from Mother Jones magazine, who will unveil her compelling article on the GOP’s strategic efforts to target and undermine Black Democratic House members. Furthermore, Dr. Stephanie Myers from Black Women for Positive Change will share invaluable insights into how the group’s Peace Circles actively work to prevent violence in our communities. We’re also honored to have Benton Harbor activist Rev. Edward Pickney joining us for this important conversation.

Mark your calendars for The Big Show, starting at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com. You can also catch us on WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM at woldcnews.com. Call 800-450-7876 to participate and experience the discussion live through TuneIn Radio and Alexa, or listen in the DMV area on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage in a powerful and thought-provoking dialogue! Tune in Monday morning to become part of the conversation and discover key issues affecting our community. Plus, all programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and witness how your Black Ideas come to life on the radio!

Professor Griff Returns to Discuss Diaspora Wars and Political Targeting  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Local

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

10 Items
Local

Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

MTA Link Bus
Local

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy

Local

Field Of Screams Maryland To Skips 2025 Season

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close